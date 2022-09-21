Dr. Srikanth Mukkera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukkera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Mukkera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Odessa, TX.
Ector County Hospital District - Texas701 W 5th St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 703-5507Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mukkera is very professional, will listen to what is ailing you even though most of the time he already knows. He is easily within the top 5 Dr's in my life I consider to be excellent!! Wish all physicians were more like Dr. Mukkera.
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Mukkera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukkera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukkera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukkera works at
Dr. Mukkera has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukkera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukkera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukkera.
