Dr. Srikanth Podaralla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srikanth Podaralla, MD
Dr. Srikanth Podaralla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with San Angelo Community Medical Center.
Dr. Podaralla works at
Dr. Podaralla's Office Locations
Shannon Clinic Peds & OBGYN225 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- San Angelo Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A+. Great Doctor
About Dr. Srikanth Podaralla, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1629246731
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podaralla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podaralla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podaralla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podaralla works at
Dr. Podaralla speaks Spanish and Telugu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Podaralla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podaralla.
