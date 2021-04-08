Dr. Srikanth Raayasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raayasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Raayasa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srikanth Raayasa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
Greater Houston Kidney Clinic24044 HIGHWAY 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3979
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
During a recent health issue I visited with two physicians on multiple occasions, to no avail, before landing in Dr. Raayasa's office. I knew within the first few minutes that I had come to the right place as Dr. Raayasa made a diagnosis and laid out a plan of action to remedy my situation. Over the next several days my issue began to diminish in intensity and shortly thereafter I was back to normal. I highly recommend Dr. Raayasa if you are in need of his type of service.
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- New York Hosp Med Ctr of Queens
Dr. Raayasa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raayasa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raayasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raayasa has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raayasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Raayasa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raayasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raayasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raayasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.