Overview of Dr. Srikanth Raayasa, MD

Dr. Srikanth Raayasa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center



Dr. Raayasa works at Greater Houston Kidney Clinic in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.