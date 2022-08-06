Overview of Dr. Srikanth Tamma, MD

Dr. Srikanth Tamma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, India and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Slidell Memorial Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Tamma works at Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.