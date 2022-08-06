Dr. Srikanth Tamma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Tamma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srikanth Tamma, MD
Dr. Srikanth Tamma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, India and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Slidell Memorial Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Tamma's Office Locations
Kenner Regional Medical Center180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 842-7690
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 210, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 842-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Srikanth Tamma, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA (Oncology)
- Sinai-Grace Hospital - Detroit, MI
- Kasturba Medical College, India
- Medical Oncology
