Dr. Srikar Veerareddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srikar Veerareddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Veerareddy works at
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very informative and Caring Doctor, he has helped me tremendously with my heart condition, I highly recommend him if you are having heart problem…
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871512954
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
