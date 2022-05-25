Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pothamsetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Locations
1
Primary Care Pediatrics PA1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 445-9224
2
Orlando Gastroenterology, PA255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 207, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 445-9224
3
Orlando Gastroenterology, PA720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 445-9224
4
Orlando Gastroenterology, PA7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 445-9224
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The nurses at the surgery center were very helpful, attentive and caring. Dr. Sri Pothamsetty is a great doc, a very caring and empathetic individual. I felt at ease throughout and felt very well taken care of.
About Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Creole
- 1821190562
Education & Certifications
- Cook Cnty Hosp
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Gastroenterology
