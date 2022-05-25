See All Gastroenterologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (128)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Pothamsetty works at Orlando Gastroenterology, P.A. in Orlando, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Barrett's Esophagus and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nicole Loo, MD
Dr. Nicole Loo, MD
4.5 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Surakit Pungpapong, MD
Dr. Surakit Pungpapong, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Victoria Gomez, MD
Dr. Victoria Gomez, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Pediatrics PA
    1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 445-9224
  2. 2
    Orlando Gastroenterology, PA
    255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 207, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 445-9224
  3. 3
    Orlando Gastroenterology, PA
    720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 445-9224
  4. 4
    Orlando Gastroenterology, PA
    7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 445-9224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Hemorrhoids
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pothamsetty?

    May 25, 2022
    The nurses at the surgery center were very helpful, attentive and caring. Dr. Sri Pothamsetty is a great doc, a very caring and empathetic individual. I felt at ease throughout and felt very well taken care of.
    — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pothamsetty to family and friends

    Dr. Pothamsetty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pothamsetty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD.

    About Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821190562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook Cnty Hosp
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pothamsetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pothamsetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pothamsetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pothamsetty has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Barrett's Esophagus and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pothamsetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Pothamsetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pothamsetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pothamsetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pothamsetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.