Dr. Srilakshmi Mitta, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Srilakshmi Mitta, MD

Dr. Srilakshmi Mitta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mitta works at Women & Infants Hospital - Obstetrics and Consultative Medicine in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women & Infants Hospital - Obstetrics and Consultative Medicine
    100 Dudley St Fl 3, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-7950
  2. 2
    2 Dudley St Fl 5, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 274-1122
  3. 3
    Women & Infants Hospital
    101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-7950
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Srilakshmi Mitta, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083829774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitta works at Women & Infants Hospital - Obstetrics and Consultative Medicine in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Mitta’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

