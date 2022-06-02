Dr. Sri Narra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sri Narra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sri Narra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Narra works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9110
-
2
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
-
3
G I Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center LLC1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 621-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narra?
I LOVE MY MOTHER!!! SHE MAKES FUN OF ME ALL THE TIME BUT IS CARING PERSON. SHE LIKES AMONG US LIKE THE IMPOSTERS THAT CAME B4 HER.
About Dr. Sri Narra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134342868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narra works at
Dr. Narra has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Narra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.