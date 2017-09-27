Overview of Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD

Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Rebala works at Georgia Renal Associates, PC in Athens, GA with other offices in Lavonia, GA and Monroe, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.