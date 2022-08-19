See All Hematologists in Lombard, IL
Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD

Hematology
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD

Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Gundala works at HOPE AND HEALING CANCER SERVICES in Lombard, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gundala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hope & Healing Cancer Services, LLC.
    2340 S Highland Ave Ste 260, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 560-0121
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 11:30am
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:30am - 1:30pm
  2. 2
    Hope & Healing Cancer Services
    950 N York Rd Ste 201A, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 560-0121
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Srilata Gundala/ Hope and Healing Cancer Services
    2500 S Highland Ave Ste 325, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 560-0121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Gundala has been gentle, caring, empathetic and supportive. She proficiently answers my questions and concerns patiently and does not rush through appointments. Her entire staff are respectful, and her treatment rooms are kept meticulously clean. My experience at Hope & Healing has been commendable.
    — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467646141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gundala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gundala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundala.

