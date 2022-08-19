Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD
Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Gundala works at
Dr. Gundala's Office Locations
-
1
Hope & Healing Cancer Services, LLC.2340 S Highland Ave Ste 260, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 560-0121Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 11:30amThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:30am - 1:30pm
-
2
Hope & Healing Cancer Services950 N York Rd Ste 201A, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 560-0121Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
3
Srilata Gundala/ Hope and Healing Cancer Services2500 S Highland Ave Ste 325, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 560-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gundala?
Dr. Gundala has been gentle, caring, empathetic and supportive. She proficiently answers my questions and concerns patiently and does not rush through appointments. Her entire staff are respectful, and her treatment rooms are kept meticulously clean. My experience at Hope & Healing has been commendable.
About Dr. Srilata Gundala, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1467646141
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gundala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gundala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gundala works at
Dr. Gundala speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.