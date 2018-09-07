Overview

Dr. Srinadh Komanduri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Komanduri works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Barrett's Esophagus and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.