Dr. Srinadh Komanduri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinadh Komanduri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Komanduri works at
Locations
Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never felt so comfortable and safe with a surgeon during consult & the entire procedure day. Was handled with white glove treatment before sedation and after. Was not pushed to sign anything and he went above and beyond after to ensure I was comfy and had all concerns and questions answered and didn’t rush me to sign discharge papers until all sound. . Actually a physician who cares
About Dr. Srinadh Komanduri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952342339
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komanduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komanduri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komanduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komanduri works at
Dr. Komanduri has seen patients for Esophagitis, Barrett's Esophagus and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komanduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Komanduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komanduri.
