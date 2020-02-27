Overview

Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University Med College and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.



Dr. Paluvoi works at Allergy & Asthma Affiliates, Inc. in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.