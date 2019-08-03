Overview

Dr. Srinath Vemuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Vemuri works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Aortic Ectasia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.