Overview

Dr. Srinivas Attanti, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Med Cntr|Mount Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Attanti works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA in The Villages, FL with other offices in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.