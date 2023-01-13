Dr. Srinivas Attanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Attanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srinivas Attanti, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Med Cntr|Mount Sinai Medical Center
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA910 Old Camp Rd Ste 210, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 632-6069Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 632-6067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Dr Attanti is a first class Cardiologist, probably nr 1 in The Villages. He is extremely experienced and quickly diagnosed the problem. He is a Gentleman and a professional and is easy to talk with. He explained everything precisely.. Procedure performed quickly and successfully! Minimal pain and quick recovery.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1902889413
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr|Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center Brooklyn Program
- Interventional Cardiology
