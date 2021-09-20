Dr. Battula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas Battula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Battula, MD
Dr. Srinivas Battula, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Maryland
Dr. Battula works at
Dr. Battula's Office Locations
Advent Behavioral Care - St. Peters255 Spencer Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-2550Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Battula has been seeing my sister for over a year. She suffers from Bipolar disorder I with significant psychosis. He is very polite, compassionate and caring. He has tried multiple medications and treatment strategies. He is determined to give her a better quality of life and I don't know what I would do without his support and concern for her well-being and happiness.
About Dr. Srinivas Battula, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Telugu
- 1093729311
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Maryland
- Univ Of Maryland-Sheppard Pratt
- Meharry Med Coll
- Psychiatry
Dr. Battula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battula works at
Dr. Battula has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Battula speaks Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Battula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.