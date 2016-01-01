See All Radiation Oncologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Srinivas Boppana, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Srinivas Boppana, MD

Dr. Srinivas Boppana, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with LaFollette Medical Center, Middlesboro ARH Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Boppana works at Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN and Harrogate, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Boppana's Office Locations

    Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center
    900 E Oak Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 545-7817
    Positively Beautiful Boutique & Gifts
    7551 DANNAHER DR, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 859-7020
    Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center
    10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 218-7081
    Irene and Howard H Baker Cancer Treatment Center
    389 FORGE RIDGE RD, Harrogate, TN 37752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 869-0725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LaFollette Medical Center
  • Middlesboro ARH Hospital
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Srinivas Boppana, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609818269
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Va Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
