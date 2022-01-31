Overview

Dr. Srinivas Cheruvu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Cheruvu works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Matthews in Matthews, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.