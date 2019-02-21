Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD
Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Chitti's Office Locations
-
1
Del Sol Diagnostic Center A Campus of10420 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 592-8496
-
2
Jorge Ortiz MD PA10501 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 633-9317
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He was professional, and took the time to explain everything in detail. This was my first appointment and I was impressed and glad I picked him out of the list of Doctors.
About Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tucson Hsps M Educ Program Inc|University Of Az College Of Med
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Nephrology
Dr. Chitti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitti has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.