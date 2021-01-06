Overview

Dr. Srinivas Duvvuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Duvvuri works at Mount Sinai Doctors Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.