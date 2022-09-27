Dr. Srinivas Erragolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erragolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Erragolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srinivas Erragolla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
-
1
Dayton Pain Center1 Elizabeth Pl Ste D, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 222-2233
-
2
Dayton Pain Center Sidney331 6th Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 497-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When I first met, Dr. S. Erragolla he was very attentive and thorough in creating my pain regiment plean! He took his time to listen and address all my pain concerns ! He has help reduce my back pain tremendously over the years. I would recommend him to everyone who is looking for a "GREAT CARING" Pain Management Physician! I would like to "HUMBLY THANK YOU" Dr. Erragolla for working so diligently in helping make humbled me feel better! You so justly deserve a raise and a steak dinner. For all the hard work you do with your patient! Who knows I pray I find someone "AWESOME" like you in Texas! Thank you ever so much for everything! Sincerely, Debra Lynn Postell age 67!
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326127283
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Erragolla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erragolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erragolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erragolla works at
Dr. Erragolla has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erragolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Erragolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erragolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erragolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erragolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.