Dr. Gaddam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas Gaddam, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Gaddam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6082Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Srinivas Gaddam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982815262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaddam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaddam works at
Dr. Gaddam has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Bile Duct Procedure and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaddam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddam.
