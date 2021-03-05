See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Ganji works at Srinivas Ganji, M.D. in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ganji Srinivas MD Office
    209 HIGHLAND PARK PLZ, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-6291
  2. 2
    Srinivas Ganji, M.D.
    2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Outstanding Neurologist — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508885955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hlth Scis Ctr/Henry Ford Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Uab Medical Center, Birmingham, Al
    Residency
    Internship
    • King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, India
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganji has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

