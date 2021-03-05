Overview

Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Ganji works at Srinivas Ganji, M.D. in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.