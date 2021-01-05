Overview

Dr. Srinivas Gunturu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gunturu works at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.