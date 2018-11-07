Dr. Srinivas Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Iyengar, MD
Dr. Srinivas Iyengar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boulder, CO.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Boulder Heart4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 201, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 442-2395Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Community Health101 Erie Pkwy Ste 201A, Erie, CO 80516 Directions (303) 442-2395
Boulder Community Health4747 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 442-2395
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A couple of docs told me I had a problem over a couple of years but I wrote it off as old age. He checked me up and agreed there was a real problem. Fixed me up. I have lots more energy and strength now. Good job.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1073737664
Dr. Iyengar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.