Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janardan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Janardan works at
Locations
-
1
Grand River Gastroenterology310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 752-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janardan?
Dr. Janardan and his staff are most helpful, great at follow up and at explaining what he is thinking when trouble shooting. Went through very logical and thorough diagnostics when trying to figure out that I had both Celiacs and PBC. His straight forward approach to communication is awesome!
About Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1770588279
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University Of Minnesota
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janardan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janardan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janardan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janardan works at
Dr. Janardan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janardan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janardan speaks American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Janardan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janardan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janardan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janardan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.