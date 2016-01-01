Dr. Kesanakurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivas Kesanakurthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Kesanakurthy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Sarath Reddy MD PC240 Willoughby St Ste 11E, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 581-8093
Sarath Reddy MD PC4802 25th Ave Ste 110, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 770-3626
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Srinivas Kesanakurthy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1770558397
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
