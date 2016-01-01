Overview

Dr. Srinivas Kesanakurthy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kesanakurthy works at SARATH REDDY MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.