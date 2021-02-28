Dr. Srinivas Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Kodali, MD
Dr. Srinivas Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with Brook Dale University Hospital
Texas Oncology-Beaumont3070 College St Ste 301, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 813-1686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-Port Arthur2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 205, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Directions (409) 899-7180Wednesday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1295979813
- Brook Dale University Hospital
- Brook Dale University Hospital
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kodali speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.