Dr. Srinivas Kondapalli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Dr. Kondapalli's Office Locations
Pittsburgh1835 Forbes Ave Ste 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 288-0885
Butler102 Technology Dr Ste 200, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 776-1233
Greensburg560 Rugh St Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 834-3000
Cranberry Township125 Emeryville Dr, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-1233
Lee Eye Center West Virginia314 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Srinivas Kondapalli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437438264
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Kondapalli has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
