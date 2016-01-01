Overview of Dr. Srinivas Kondapalli, MD

Dr. Srinivas Kondapalli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Kondapalli works at Everett & Hurite Ophthalmic Association in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Butler, PA, Greensburg, PA, Cranberry Township, PA and Weirton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.