Dr. Srinivas Koneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Koneru, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Koneru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Koneru works at
Locations
-
1
K Heart & Vascular Institute, PLLC33376 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 722-7440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koneru?
Drs Koneru and Diora gave me a second chance at life. Without having any symptoms, they were able to diagnose a 99% blockage in an artery near my heart. They truly live their oath of "do no harm". Highly recommended. Tim S Sterling Heights, Mi
About Dr. Srinivas Koneru, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1477599587
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koneru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koneru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koneru works at
Dr. Koneru has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koneru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koneru speaks Telugu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koneru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koneru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koneru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koneru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.