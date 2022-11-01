Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallempati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD
Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Mallempati works at
Dr. Mallempati's Office Locations
Alabama Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine Associates P C.1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Alabama Orthopedic & Spine & Sports Medicine52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 115, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3900
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 838-3900
Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was there for a cervical epidural, which was a pretty high risk procedure. He explained in detail, which did scare me, but weighing the odds, I chose to go ahead, and I'm so happy I did!
About Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033177340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallempati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallempati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallempati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallempati has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallempati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallempati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallempati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallempati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallempati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.