Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD

Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Mallempati works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mallempati's Office Locations

    Alabama Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine Associates P C.
    1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Alabama Orthopedic & Spine & Sports Medicine
    52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 115, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3900
    Grandview Medical Center
    3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3900
    Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine
    50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-3970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033177340
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    • Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallempati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallempati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallempati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallempati works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Mallempati’s profile.

    Dr. Mallempati has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallempati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallempati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallempati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallempati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallempati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

