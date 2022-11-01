Overview of Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD

Dr. Srinivas Mallempati, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Mallempati works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.