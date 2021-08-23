Dr. Srinivas Pavuluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavuluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Pavuluri, MD
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Pavuluri, MD
Dr. Srinivas Pavuluri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Pavuluri's Office Locations
-
1
South Office1 Bethany Rd Ste 91, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 264-4301
-
2
North Office205 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 264-4301
-
3
Srinivas Pavuluri MD PA668 N Beers St Ste 101, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 264-4301
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Since my husbands stroke Dr Pavuluri has been kind, understanding, patient and accommodating. He has solved many problems that others could not.....His staff also go the extra mile. Thank you Dr Pavuluri
About Dr. Srinivas Pavuluri, MD
- Neurology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Telugu
- 1255360020
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Coll Hosp
- Downstate Med Ctr-SUNY
- Our Ladu of Mercy MC, NY Med Coll
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Neurology

