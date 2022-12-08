Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS
Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS is a Neurosurgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr Prasad with an extremely complex spinal disorder. Dr Prasad performed a lumbar fusion and high grade spondylolisthesis repair that took over 11 hours over two days. I could not have hoped for a more competent caring surgeon. It’s been 6 months now and I have no pain and I can walk over two miles. I am grateful to Dr Prasad and the Jefferson team every day.
About Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629132006
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Washington University in St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston University Six-Year Honors Medical Program
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
