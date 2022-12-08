See All Neurosurgeons in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS

Neurosurgery
4.8 (757)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS

Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS is a Neurosurgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Prasad works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Myelopathy and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prasad's Office Locations

    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 757 ratings
    Patient Ratings (757)
    5 Star
    (674)
    4 Star
    (50)
    3 Star
    (17)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1629132006
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    • Washington University in St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Boston University Six-Year Honors Medical Program
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prasad accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Myelopathy and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    757 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

