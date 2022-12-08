Overview of Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS

Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MS is a Neurosurgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Prasad works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Myelopathy and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.