Dr. Srinivas Puli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital, Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Puli works at OSF Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Peoria, IL with other offices in Bloomington, IL, Urbana, IL and Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.