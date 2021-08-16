Dr. Srinivas Vodnala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vodnala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Vodnala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Vodnala, MD
Dr. Srinivas Vodnala, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Vodnala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vodnala's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-3858Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 238-5316Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3973
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vodnala?
Perfect!
About Dr. Srinivas Vodnala, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1689625279
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Einstein Campus
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vodnala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vodnala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vodnala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vodnala works at
Dr. Vodnala has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vodnala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vodnala speaks Hindi and Telugu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vodnala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vodnala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vodnala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vodnala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.