Overview of Dr. Srinivas Vourganti, MD

Dr. Srinivas Vourganti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Vourganti works at UroPartners, LLC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.