Dr. Srinivas Yallapragada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Yallapragada, MD
Dr. Srinivas Yallapragada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Loyola University Medical Center
Dr. Yallapragada works at
Dr. Yallapragada's Office Locations
North Texas Heart Center8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 807-7784Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Texas Heart Center - Las Colinas6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 328, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (214) 807-7787
North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway11970 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 807-7786Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yallapragada is a a very caring and encouraging cardiologist. He supervised my stay on ICU Medical City Dallas, March 2020, and made recommendations during my recovery. He saved my life. He is very knowledgeable and professional He is the best
About Dr. Srinivas Yallapragada, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1174752372
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
