Dr. Srinivasa Chennareddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med College and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chennareddy works at Southern Cardiovascular Care PC in Dothan, AL with other offices in Griffin, GA, Stockbridge, GA and Riverdale, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.