Dr. Srinivasa Gorjala, MD
Dr. Srinivasa Gorjala, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Newark and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery6135 Barfield Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 250-6691
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery - Cherokee470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 170, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (404) 250-6691
Northside Hospital Surgery & Weight Management - Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 330, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6200
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He’s very nice a friendly, he removed my thyroid mass I had and he did such a wounderful job at it.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Medical College Of Ga Hospitals And Clinics
- Medical College of Georgia
- UMDNJ Newark
- Kasturba Med Coll Hosp
Dr. Gorjala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorjala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorjala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorjala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorjala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorjala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.