Offers telehealth
Dr. Srinivasa Iskapalli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Northwest Louisiana Nephrology LLC1800 Buckner St Ste C120, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 631-1584
Fmc East Minden10000 Industrial Dr, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (318) 371-9400
Fresenius Medical Care of Homer3680 Highway 79, Homer, LA 71040 Directions (318) 927-8987
Bma Minden610 Fleming Ln, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (318) 227-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskapalli?
I had a nice visit .. He show that he really was concerned on me. I like that.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1114044468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskapalli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskapalli has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.