Overview of Dr. Srinivasa Madala, MD

Dr. Srinivasa Madala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Madala works at Artisan Primary Care in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.