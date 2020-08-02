See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Srinivasa Murthy, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srinivasa Murthy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Mysore Medical College - Mysore University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Murthy works at Medical Associates in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates
    Medical Associates
10238 SW 86th Cir Unit 200, Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 574-6840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Aug 02, 2020
    Dr. Vas Murthy has been my PCP for 24 years. I can get in to see him the same day I call. His staff is friendly, there is almost no waiting once you sign in, and he will call in an Rx for you without you coming in. He seems to be very knowledgeable about diseases, ailments, and drugs. Tell him you have a problem and he gives you 100% attention.
    — Aug 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Srinivasa Murthy, MD
    About Dr. Srinivasa Murthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922034388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McLeod Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • McLeod Regl Mc
    Medical Education
    • Mysore Medical College - Mysore University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivasa Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

