Dr. Srinivasa Potluri, MD
Dr. Srinivasa Potluri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Plano Office6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Medical Center Baylor Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (800) 422-9567
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Potluri successfully placed 2 stents in my husband today. This may sound “routine” but my husband has has triple bypass with multiple complications and his current cardiologist has attempted this same procedure 3 times with no success! We are so thankful for Dr. Potluri and the time he took with us to explain everything! The staff at Baylor also sing his praises and said he is the go-to when other Cardiologists need a consultation on a difficult case! We’d highly recommend him!
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Osmania Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Potluri has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
