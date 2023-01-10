Overview of Dr. Srinivasa Venkatesh, MD

Dr. Srinivasa Venkatesh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Venkatesh works at Cyfair Pulmonary Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.