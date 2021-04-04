See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Huntington, IN
Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Huntington, IN
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD

Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.

Dr. Devanathan works at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devanathan's Office Locations

    Parkview Huntington Hospital
    2001 Stults Rd, Huntington, IN 46750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5260
    Ppg - Rheumatology
    8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 600, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5260
    PPG - Sleep Medicine
    2231 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Huntington Hospital
  • Parkview Noble Hospital
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

