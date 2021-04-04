Dr. Devanathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD
Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Parkview Huntington Hospital2001 Stults Rd, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 266-5260
Ppg - Rheumatology8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 600, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 266-5260
PPG - Sleep Medicine2231 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 266-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
He is amazing, so kind and caring. Explains things so well!!
About Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Devanathan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devanathan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devanathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Devanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devanathan.
