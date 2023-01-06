Overview

Dr. Srinivasan Ganesan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Locust Grove, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Ganesan works at Southern Gastroenterology Specialists in Locust Grove, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.