Dr. Srinivasan Ganesan, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivasan Ganesan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Locust Grove, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Southern Gastroenterology Specialists, PC4865 Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Directions (770) 692-0100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
G.i. Endoscopy Center6555 Professional Pl Ste B, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 996-8830
-
3
Southern Gastro Specs1102 Hospital Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-4748
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ganesan is a very caring and thorough physician. He explains in detail what course of action he needs to take for the problem(s) you're having. I can't recommend him enough! He is the BEST & I trust him 150%.
About Dr. Srinivasan Ganesan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1124222526
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine

