Overview

Dr. Srinivasan Narasimhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Narasimhan works at Trinity Cardiology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.