Overview of Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD

Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Purighalla works at Srinivasan Purighalla in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.