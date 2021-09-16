See All Neurosurgeons in Moline, IL
Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD

Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.

Dr. Purighalla works at Srinivasan Purighalla in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Purighalla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Purighalla Neuroscience & Spine Institute LLC
    616 35th Ave Ste 1, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 517-3775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
  • Hammond-Henry Hospital
  • Trinity Rock Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Purighalla?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr. Purighalla was very patient and provided all the details about my husband’s condition. He reviewed all the reports and guided us in the right direction. He is a really good doctor and is extremely empathatic.
    Prasanna Valiveti — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Purighalla to family and friends

    Dr. Purighalla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Purighalla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD.

    About Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588643639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Catherine's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purighalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purighalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purighalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purighalla works at Srinivasan Purighalla in Moline, IL. View the full address on Dr. Purighalla’s profile.

    Dr. Purighalla has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purighalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Purighalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purighalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purighalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purighalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.