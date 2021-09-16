Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purighalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD
Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.
Purighalla Neuroscience & Spine Institute LLC616 35th Ave Ste 1, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 517-3775
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Dr. Purighalla was very patient and provided all the details about my husband’s condition. He reviewed all the reports and guided us in the right direction. He is a really good doctor and is extremely empathatic.
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- St Catherine's Hospital
- Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Purighalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purighalla has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purighalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Purighalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purighalla.
