Dr. Srinivas Manchikalapudi, MD
Dr. Srinivas Manchikalapudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with University Of Louisville Hospital
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2109 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
- Baptist Health Floyd
Dr. Manchi was very concerned that my husband's triglycerides were too high. He talked to him about the sweets and foods to avoid. On a recent visit Dr. Manchi was pleased that his triglycerides had lowered over 100 points into a normal reading. Thanks Dr. Manchi.
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Manchikalapudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manchikalapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Manchikalapudi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Manchikalapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchikalapudi has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manchikalapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchikalapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchikalapudi.
