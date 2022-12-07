Overview

Dr. Sripathi Kethu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kurnool Med Coll, Sri Venkateswara and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Kethu works at Preston Crossing Endoscopy Ctr in Plano, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.