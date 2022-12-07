Dr. Sripathi Kethu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kethu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sripathi Kethu, MD
Dr. Sripathi Kethu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kurnool Med Coll, Sri Venkateswara and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Park Ventura Endoscopy Centerllc3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 238-9696
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 205, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 238-9696
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 985-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Well the Dr is trying to help me with nausea and feeling of need to vomit related to my Barrett’s Esophagus.
About Dr. Sripathi Kethu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801840111
- Brown U
- University of Illinois at Urbana
- Edgewater Med Center
- Kurnool Med Coll, Sri Venkateswara
- Gastroenterology
