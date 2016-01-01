Overview of Dr. Sripriya Tiyyagura Shen, MD

Dr. Sripriya Tiyyagura Shen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Tiyyagura Shen works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.